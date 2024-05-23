The Penn State Nittany Lions have locked in an official visit with three-star offensive tackle Nolan Davenport . The Massillon, Ohio native announced his visit plans on X, on Thursday morning.

Davenport has nearly 30 scholarship offers in his recruitment including the Nittany Lions. He last visited Penn State in January and also made a game day visit this past season as well.

On top of his official visit to Penn State, Davenport will take official visits to Wisconsin (May 31), Michigan State (June 14), and Missouri (June 21). Other programs that extended offers to Davenport in his recruitment include Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia among others.

Davenport joins a June 7 official visit list that includes WR Phillip Bell, DE Jayden Woods, S Josh Johnson, WR Jeff Exinor, RB Jabree Coleman, LB Zayden Walker, CB Daryus Dixson, DT Jarquez Carter, ATH Rashad Johnson, S Kainoa Winston, and ATH Matthew Outten.