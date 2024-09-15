PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Penn State sees slight fall in both AP & Coaches Polls

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The Penn State Nittany Lions saw themselves fall in both the AP and Coaches Poll on Sunday following the conclusion of week three of college football action.

The Nittany Lions despite being on a bye week fell to No. 10 in the AP Poll, down two spots from No. 8 while in the coaches poll they fell to No. 8, down one spot from the No. 7 spot they owned in week three.

In the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions fell to No. 10 with the Miami Hurricanes jumping into the No. 8 spot following a 62-0 win over Ball State. The Nittany Lions are one of three Big Ten programs in the top ten joining Ohio State and Oregon who sit at No. 3 and No. 9 respectively. USC sits one spot outside the top-10 at No. 11 while Michigan (No. 18), Nebraska (No. 22), and Illinois (No. 24) round out the Big Ten's presence in the poll .

In the coaches poll, the Nittany Lions fell as the Tennessee Volunteers jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 following a 71-0 win over Kent State on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions are the third highest ranked Big Ten program in the rankings behind No. 3 Ohio State, also down one spot as Texas moved into the No. 2 spot. Oregon is the only other Big Ten program ranked within the top-10 at No. 6. Other Big Ten teams ranked include; USC (No. 12), Michigan (No. 17) and Nebraska (No. 22). Washington fell out of the top-25 in the coaches poll after a loss to Washington State. Notably, Illinois is the first team out in this week's coaches poll, receiving 75 points, three behind No. 25 UNLV.


