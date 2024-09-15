Penn State sees slight fall in both AP & Coaches Polls
The Penn State Nittany Lions saw themselves fall in both the AP and Coaches Poll on Sunday following the conclusion of week three of college football action.
The Nittany Lions despite being on a bye week fell to No. 10 in the AP Poll, down two spots from No. 8 while in the coaches poll they fell to No. 8, down one spot from the No. 7 spot they owned in week three.
In the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions fell to No. 10 with the Miami Hurricanes jumping into the No. 8 spot following a 62-0 win over Ball State. The Nittany Lions are one of three Big Ten programs in the top ten joining Ohio State and Oregon who sit at No. 3 and No. 9 respectively. USC sits one spot outside the top-10 at No. 11 while Michigan (No. 18), Nebraska (No. 22), and Illinois (No. 24) round out the Big Ten's presence in the poll .
In the coaches poll, the Nittany Lions fell as the Tennessee Volunteers jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 following a 71-0 win over Kent State on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions are the third highest ranked Big Ten program in the rankings behind No. 3 Ohio State, also down one spot as Texas moved into the No. 2 spot. Oregon is the only other Big Ten program ranked within the top-10 at No. 6. Other Big Ten teams ranked include; USC (No. 12), Michigan (No. 17) and Nebraska (No. 22). Washington fell out of the top-25 in the coaches poll after a loss to Washington State. Notably, Illinois is the first team out in this week's coaches poll, receiving 75 points, three behind No. 25 UNLV.
