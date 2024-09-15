The Nittany Lions despite being on a bye week fell to No. 10 in the AP Poll, down two spots from No. 8 while in the coaches poll they fell to No. 8, down one spot from the No. 7 spot they owned in week three.

In the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions fell to No. 10 with the Miami Hurricanes jumping into the No. 8 spot following a 62-0 win over Ball State. The Nittany Lions are one of three Big Ten programs in the top ten joining Ohio State and Oregon who sit at No. 3 and No. 9 respectively. USC sits one spot outside the top-10 at No. 11 while Michigan (No. 18), Nebraska (No. 22), and Illinois (No. 24) round out the Big Ten's presence in the poll .

In the coaches poll, the Nittany Lions fell as the Tennessee Volunteers jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 following a 71-0 win over Kent State on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions are the third highest ranked Big Ten program in the rankings behind No. 3 Ohio State, also down one spot as Texas moved into the No. 2 spot. Oregon is the only other Big Ten program ranked within the top-10 at No. 6. Other Big Ten teams ranked include; USC (No. 12), Michigan (No. 17) and Nebraska (No. 22). Washington fell out of the top-25 in the coaches poll after a loss to Washington State. Notably, Illinois is the first team out in this week's coaches poll, receiving 75 points, three behind No. 25 UNLV.



