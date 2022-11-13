Penn State is coming off its second straight win, a 30-0 shutout of Maryland on Saturday afternoon but has quickly turned its attention to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
We have now learned of an official kickoff time for the Nittany Lions' Big Ten East matchup in Piscataway next Saturday.
The Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights will be kicking off at 3:30 p.m. with the game televised on the Big Ten Network. It will be the Nittany Lions' lone conference game on the network this season, they also played on the Big Ten Network earlier this season in their 33-14 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.
On Saturday, Penn State behind a dominating defensive effort and a great day on the ground routed the Maryland Terrapins. The Nittany Lions' defense allowed just 134 yards of total offense in the game while rushing for 249 yards including 122 yards from true freshman running back Nick Singleton.
Rutgers, on the other hand, dropped their third straight game in a 27-21 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.
Last season, the Nittany Lions shutout Rutgers at home 28-0 in what was dubbed "The Flu Game" as Penn State was missing 35 players on their roster due to the flu.