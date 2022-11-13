Penn State is coming off its second straight win, a 30-0 shutout of Maryland on Saturday afternoon but has quickly turned its attention to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

We have now learned of an official kickoff time for the Nittany Lions' Big Ten East matchup in Piscataway next Saturday.

The Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights will be kicking off at 3:30 p.m. with the game televised on the Big Ten Network. It will be the Nittany Lions' lone conference game on the network this season, they also played on the Big Ten Network earlier this season in their 33-14 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.