Penn State Football set for night game against Illinois
Penn State's first three games of the 2024 season have been and will be afternoon kickoffs, that will change in week five when the Nittany Lions play host to a potentially top-25 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini squad at Beaver Stadium.
The Nittany Lions and Ilini will face off at Beaver Stadium with kickoff to be at 7:00 p.m. OR 7:30 p.m. The exact kickoff time and television network designation will be determined this upcoming Saturday.
The top-10 ranked Nittany Lions in week four will face the Kent State Golden Flashes who are coming off a 71-0 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Kickoff for this weekend's matchup is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
The Illini, now ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll, will have a Friday night matchup against No. 22 Nebraska in Lincoln, giving them an extra day of rest ahead of their visit to Happy Valley.
Penn State last played Illinois in 2023, a 30-13 win in Champaign. It will be the Illini's first visit to Happy Valley since their shocking 20-18 win over Penn State in 2021 in nine overtimes.
