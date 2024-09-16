Penn State's first three games of the 2024 season have been and will be afternoon kickoffs, that will change in week five when the Nittany Lions play host to a potentially top-25 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini squad at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions and Ilini will face off at Beaver Stadium with kickoff to be at 7:00 p.m. OR 7:30 p.m. The exact kickoff time and television network designation will be determined this upcoming Saturday.

The top-10 ranked Nittany Lions in week four will face the Kent State Golden Flashes who are coming off a 71-0 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Kickoff for this weekend's matchup is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The Illini, now ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll, will have a Friday night matchup against No. 22 Nebraska in Lincoln, giving them an extra day of rest ahead of their visit to Happy Valley.

Penn State last played Illinois in 2023, a 30-13 win in Champaign. It will be the Illini's first visit to Happy Valley since their shocking 20-18 win over Penn State in 2021 in nine overtimes.



