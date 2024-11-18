Penn State set for third straight 3:30 p.m. kickoff when they host Maryland

For a third straight week, Penn State will have a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, but instead of being featured on CBS, they'll be featured on the Big Ten Network.

The Big Ten on Monday announced the kickoff times for the final week of the 2024 regular season including Penn State's senior day matchup against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Nittany Lions enter the penultimate week of the regular season with a 9-1 record and 6-1 in Big Ten play, tied for third in the conference only behind No. 1 Oregon, No. 5 Indiana, and No. 2 Ohio State. All four teams are on track to make the College Football Playoffs this postseason.

Maryland is 4-6 as they enter their second to last game of the season this Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Terrapins have struggled mightily in conference play with a 1-6 record, their lone win in conference play coming over USC on October 29. They have lost three straight games since that win to Minnesota (48-23), Oregon (39-18), and Rutgers (31-17).

Penn State has dominated its series against Maryland with a 34-3-1 record including winning eight of their last 10, outscoring the Terrapins 382-134 in that period. In a three-game stretch from 2017 through 2019, the Nittany Lions were particularly dominant winning all three games by a combined 163-6.

Last season, the Nittany Lions defeated Maryland 51-15 behind 240 passing yards and four touchdowns from Drew allar as well as a 91-yard day for Kaytron Allen on the ground. The Nittany Lions used a 27-point fourth quarter to turn a 24-7 lead into a blowout.

Before turning their attention to Maryland, Penn State will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers this weekend in Minneapolis. The Nittany Lions are a two-touchdown favorite over the 6-4 Golden Gophers.