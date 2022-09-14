One of the biggest takeaways from Penn State's practice on Wednesday evening was the presence of sophomore tight end Theo Johnson. The former four-star prospect had been absent from practice and subsequent games for the Nittany Lions the first two weeks of the regular season. While no reason was ever given for Johnson missing the last two weeks, James Franklin told fans last week on his weekly radio show that Johnson was dealing with some "bumps and bruises" and that the Nittany Lions hoped to get him back soon. While Johnson's presence at Wednesday's practice doesn't mean for certain he'll be available on Saturday against Auburn, it's certainly a good sign for the Nittany Lions.

Heather Weikel (Nittany Nation) (Heather Weikel)

Last season, the Nittany Lions' tight end room was a key part of their success on the offensive side of the ball. The trio of Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson, and Tyler Warren totaled six receptions for 130-yards and a touchdown. While Johnson wasn't a huge part of the game, he did have one reception for 37 yards. In his absence, Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren have done a quality job for the Nittany Lions at tight end. Combined the two have totaled seven receptions for 128-yards and a touchdown which includes Brenton Strange's 67-yard touchdown catch and run against Purdue in the Nittany Lions' season opener. The touchdown by Strange helped put the Nittany Lions up 21-10 prior to halftime in the game and would end up being even bigger than expected as the Nittany Lions would go on to win 35-31. Redshirt freshman Khalil Dinkins also got in on the action this past weekend against Ohio with his first career reception, a 28-yard touchdown.