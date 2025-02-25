Penn State set to hire New Jersey HS coach Naz Oliver

The Penn State Nittany Lions football program is adding Naz Oliver, the now-former head coach at Shabazz High School in Newark, New Jersey as a recruiting coordinator, sources confirmed to Happy Valley Insider.
Oliver also updated his X profile shortly before posting to reflect his new role.
Oliver, a New Jersey native was a former three-star prospect in the 2009 recruiting class and would go on to play for the Tennessee Volunteers. He was hired by Shabazz as the program's head coach prior to the 2023 season. In his first season, Oliver led the Bulldogs to an 8-5 record before winning 10 games this past fall.
Prior to his time at Shabazz, Oliver spent time with his alma mater St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Oliver to replace Khalil Ahmad in a key recruiting role
Oliver will replace Khalil Ahmad, another New Jersey native on Penn State's coaching staff. Ahmad recently left the program for the Temple Owls program. With the Owls, Ahmad will serve as the associate general manager.
The hiring of Oliver will ensure that Penn State remains a strong competitor on the recruiting trail within the state of New Jersey. After struggling in the Garden State for several cycles, Ahmad's two tenures with the Nittany Lions helped rekindle the program's success in New Jersey.
