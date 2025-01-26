Penn State set to hire Ohio State DC Jim Knowles as Defensive Coordinator

James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions made the biggest non-head coaching hire of the college football offseason on Sunday as they have found their next defensive coordinator in Ohio State's Jim Knowles.

Oklahoma radio voice Toby Rowland was the first to report the move on Sunday afternoon. Sources have confirmed to Happy Valley Insider that Knowles is expected to take the job.

The Nittany Lions landed Knowles despite interest from the Oklahoma Sooners in making Knowles their program's next defensive coordinator, and of course, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Knowles with the Nittany Lions will become the highest-paid coordinator in all of college football.

The latest reports have that potential salary at $3.2 million. The original agreement between Knowles and Penn State came on Friday, sources also tell Happy Valley Insider.

That being said, Knowles, less than a week after winning the national championship with the Buckeyes is now coming to Happy Valley. He'll replace former Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen who left earlier this month for the defensive coordinator job at Clemson, sighting the desire to be closer to family as his motivation for making the jump.

The Nittany Lions' defense under Allen in 2024 was excellent, allowing less than 300 yards per game while posting the eighth-best scoring defense in the country, allowing just 16.5 points per game.