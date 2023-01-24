Penn State set to host Rivals Top100 prospect Michael Van Buren on Thursday
The Penn State Nittany Lions will be hosting one of their top quarterback targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle on Thursday.
St. Frances Academy quarterback Michael Van Buren announced on Twitter that he'll be in Happy Valley on Thursday, January 28. The visit comes two days before the Nittany Lions' third junior day of the month and will give James Franklin and his coaching staff the opportunity to get valuable one-on-one time with the four-star quarterback.
The Baltimore (MD) native has amassed over 20 scholarship offers in his recruitment but has already narrowed his list down to eight schools and a top five may not be too far away. Penn State has been a constant in the four-star recruitment from the very beginning of his recruitment. Van Buren has made four multiple trips to Happy Valley as well, the most visits he's made to any program in his recruitment.
The other schools that have made the top eight for Van Buren include Cincinnati, Maryland, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Oregon, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.
The Nittany Lions of course are still searching for QB1 in their 2024 recruiting class after taking Iowa native Jaxon Smolik in their 2023 recruiting class. On top of Van Buren, the Nittany Lions are also in the running for prospects such as Jadyn Davis, Jayden Bradford, KJ Jackson, Alex Erby, Samaj Jones, Luke Kromenhoek, and most recently Anthony Maddox Jr. The three-star prospect out of Hattiesburg (MS) will be visiting the Nittany Lions on both Friday and Saturday later this week.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board