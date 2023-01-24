The Penn State Nittany Lions will be hosting one of their top quarterback targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle on Thursday.

St. Frances Academy quarterback Michael Van Buren announced on Twitter that he'll be in Happy Valley on Thursday, January 28. The visit comes two days before the Nittany Lions' third junior day of the month and will give James Franklin and his coaching staff the opportunity to get valuable one-on-one time with the four-star quarterback.