Penn State set to open 2022 season unranked in Coaches Poll

The Nittany Lions came in just outside the top-25, at No. 27 with 246 points, 11 shy of No.25 Houston who had 257 points. The only other program ahead of the Nittany Lions outside the top 25 was Iowa with 248 points. That being said, it does appear the coaches believe there is a sizeable drop-off after the Nittany Lions. Tennessee is ranked No. 28 with 163 points, BYU at No. 29 with 152, and LSU at No. 30 with 143.

The first USA Today Coaches Poll of the 2022 season was released on Monday afternoon and Penn State for the first time since the 2016 season will enter the season unranked, at least in the eyes of the coaches. The poll uses a panel of 65 head coaches from the FBS level and is released weekly once the season begins.

The top five programs entering the season in the Coaches Poll should come as no surprise with Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Notre Dame. Alabama received 54 of 65 first-place votes, Georgia received six, Ohio State had five while No. 18 Texas had one first-place vote to their name as well.

Big Ten members in the Coaches Poll Top 25 include defending Big Ten champion Michigan entering at No. 6, Michigan State at No. 14, and perennial Big Ten West favorite Wisconsin at No. 20. Other Penn State opponents to receive votes include Auburn, Minnesota, and Purdue.

Non-Big Ten notables include Texas A&M at No. 7, Utah at No. 8, Baylor at No. 10, USC at No. 15, Pittsburgh at No. 16, and Miami at No. 17. 2021 College Football Playoff participant Cincinnati will look to get back to the playoffs in 2022 but start out in the Coaches' Poll at No. 22.

Penn State is set to begin its season on September 1 on the road in West Lafayette against the Purdue Boilermakers.

You can view the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, here.