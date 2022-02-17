 Penn State sets date, time for Blue-White Game
Penn State sets date, time for Blue-White Game

Clay Sauertieg
Penn State officially announced the time and date of the 2022 Blue-White Scrimmage on Thursday.

The game will be played at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and broadcast live on Big Ten Network. It marks the return of the game for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Admission is free for the Blue-White Game. Parking lots will open at 9 a.m. the day of the event. Mobile parking will be sent to 2022 season parking pass holders who renew or place a deposit by February 18. All other parking will be 20 dollars via presale or on the day of the event. Additional information on parking will be distributed at later date.

The full press release can here.

