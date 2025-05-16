Penn State Signee PJ Duke Defeats NCAA Champ Antrell Taylor at World Trials

The 2025 Senior World Team Trials are taking place on Friday and Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center.
To no surprise, the Penn State Nittany Lions are well represented at the trials between Nittany Lions alumni and members of the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club. Among those entrants is PJ Duke, the No.2 overall recruit in the class of 2025.
On Friday, Duke made his presence known by taking down Nebraska's 157-pound national champion Antrell Taylor.
After trailing 5-4 with under a minute remaining in their matchup, Duke was able to pull off a 4-point move by taking down Taylor directly from a standing position, giving him an 8-5 advantage with 30 seconds remaining.
Both Duke and Taylor would pick up additional points in the final seconds, but the high school phenom in Duke would ultimately pull out the win by a final score of 9-6.
From one Husker to another
Duke has already dismissed one Nebraska Cornhusker in Antrell Taylor, but now he'll look to defeat another Husker in Ridge Lovett. Lovett, the 2025 NCAA Champion at 149 pounds and a three time NCAA All-American will await Duke in the 70 kg semifinals which is set to place at 4:00 p.m. and can be watched live on FloWrestling.
During his collegiate career, Lovett was 99-21, including 24-2 this past season as a senior. En route to his championship at 149 pounds, Lovett notably defeated Penn State's Shayne Van Ness in the NCAA semifinals 14-8.

