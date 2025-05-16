Penn State Signee PJ Duke Defeats NCAA Champ Antrell Taylor at World Trials

The 2025 Senior World Team Trials are taking place on Friday and Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center.

To no surprise, the Penn State Nittany Lions are well represented at the trials between Nittany Lions alumni and members of the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club. Among those entrants is PJ Duke, the No.2 overall recruit in the class of 2025.

On Friday, Duke made his presence known by taking down Nebraska's 157-pound national champion Antrell Taylor.