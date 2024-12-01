Penn State slowly dismantles Buffalo, enters Big Ten play at 7-1

Despite a sloppy offensive start from Penn State, the Nittany Lions shut the door on Buffalo with an 87-63 win. It’s the team’s fifth 20+ point win of the season and moved them to a 7-1 record.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser led the team in scoring with 27 points on 12-16 shooting. The 7’0” junior had seven dunks and a block on the day. Sophomore guard Freddie Dilione V also had an impressive outing, with 16 points and four assists. Star point guard Ace Baldwin tallied ten assists in the win. Coming into today, he was 5th in the nation in assists, averaging 8.1 per game.





Buffalo entered the game ranked 324th in the nation in KenPom, nearly 300 spots lower than Penn State’s 38th ranking. However, it was just a ten-point lead for the Nittany Lions with 7:55 remaining in the second half. The Nittany Lions missed ten layups and turned the ball over on over 25% of possessions in the second half. Heading into conference play later this week, Penn State must clean up some offensive mistakes to beat more talented opponents.



