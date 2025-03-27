Penn State Spring Practice Position Outlook: Running Backs

(Photo by Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

We continue to look at Penn State's roster, position by position, as spring practices continue. After taking a look at the quarterback position, we move onto the Nittany Lions' deepest room, their running backs.

Nick Singleton (SR.) / Kaytron Allen (SR.)

Arguably the best running back duo in the country, Singleton and Allen return for their senior seasons after combining for over 2,600 yards from scrimmage last season across 16 games. Both backs will be chasing history this fall, as they are within striking distance of Penn State's all-time rushing record. Singleton is just 1,020 yards away from Evan Royster's career mark of 3,932, while Allen sits 1,055 yards away. Only one can ultimately claim the top spot, but it should be an exciting race to follow throughout the 2025 season. Regardless of any improvements in the passing game, Singleton and Allen will remain the lifeblood of Penn State’s offense in 2025.

Cam Wallace (RS SO)

After missing most of last season due to a significant injury suffered early against Kent State, Wallace enters spring camp looking to carve out a role in a crowded backfield. He’ll compete with talented young backs like redshirt freshmen Corey Smith and Quinton Martin Jr., while true freshman Tiqwai Hayes will also look to make an impact. Before his injury last season, Wallace recorded 18 carries for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Corey Smith (RS FR) / Quinton Martin Jr (RS FR)

Both former four-star recruits saw playing time in 2024, flashing their potential. Smith had a bit more success, appearing in four games, all after November, and totaling 152 yards on 22 carries. On just his second career carry against Washington, he nearly scored, breaking off a 78-yard run before being chased down by Husky defenders. Smith followed that with eight carries for 37 yards against Purdue, five carries for 15 yards against Maryland, and four carries for six yards in Penn State’s 38-10 College Football Playoff first-round win over SMU. Martin, meanwhile, appeared in six games, tallying 13 carries for 32 yards. The Pittsburgh native struggled at times but mostly played alongside fellow backups. His best performance came in September against Kent State, when he recorded seven carries for 24 yards. Smith and Martin represent the future of Penn State’s backfield and have the potential to be the next dynamic duo following Singleton and Allen’s departure.

Tikey Hayes (FR)

One of two running backs in Penn State’s 2025 recruiting class, Hayes enrolled early and has already turned heads. The Aliquippa standout quickly impressed lead strength and conditioning coach Chuck Losey. “Tiqwai Hayes has been incredibly impressive so far,” Losey told reporters earlier this month. At Aliquippa, Hayes racked up nearly 7,000 career rushing yards and scored 99 touchdowns. It will be tough for the true freshman to break into the running back rotation this season, but he should still see a handful of carries throughout the year.

Amiel Davis (RS SR) / Tyler Holzworth (RS SR)