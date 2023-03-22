Coziah Izzard - Izzard will not be seeing many reps this spring as James Franklin says the junior defensive tackle is a bit banged up entering the spring. Last season, Izzard missed the Nittany Lions first four games for undisclosed reasons before appearing in each of their last nine games. In those nine games, he had ten tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks, and one quarterback hurry.

Hakeem Beamon - After not seeing any action in the 2021 season due to undisclosed reasons, Beamon returned to action in 2022, playing in all 13 games and starting 12 alongside PJ Mustipher for the Nittany Lions. In those 13 games, Beamon was solid for the Nittany Lions, recording 16 tackles including six tackles for a loss and two quarterback hurries. The 6-foot-3 redshirt senior out of Midlothian (VA) will once again have a starting role for the Nittany Lions this season and could be poised for a nice step up in his play as well.

Dvon Ellies - A reliable piece of Penn State's defensive line, Ellies will compete alongside Hakeem Beamon for starts this year but if he doesn't start, he'll still be a key rotational player, playing in 26 games over the last two seasons. As a redshirt junior last year, he recorded 15 tackles including two tackles for a loss, a sack against Indiana, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup. Expect to see a lot of Ellies this fall once again.

Zane Durant - As a true freshman, the Lake Nona (FL) native was a rare defensive tackle who saw playing time right away, playing in all 13 games for the Nittany Lions. He ended up recording five tackles and one sack on the season with his best game coming against Maryland with three tackles and one sack. Durant is expected to have an even bigger role in 2023 now that he has a full year under his belt in the program. Has plenty of upside as a pass rusher as well, don't be surprised if he racks up multiple sacks in 2023.

Jordan van den Berg - The Iowa Western transfer carved himself out a nice rotational role last season as a redshirt freshman, playing in all 13 games for the Nittany Lions and recording nine tackles as well as 1.5 tackles for a loss. The South Africa native has shown the ability to be a quality pass rusher in the middle of the defensive line and is sound as well against the run. He won't light up the box score but will provide a consistent quality rotational defensive tackle for the Nittany Lions.

Davon Townley - Townley had an interesting offseason in the fact that he entered the transfer portal before returning to the program. The redshirt sophomore out of Minneapolis played in seven games last season, recording three tackles including his first career tackle against his hometown, Minnesota Golden Gophers. There's still plenty of potential for the former four-star prospect, it will be a big spring for him to work his way into the rotation.

Kaleb Artis - Artis as a true freshman appeared in two games for the Nittany Lions but still retained his redshirt. This season, his role is likely to be limited once again barring injuries.