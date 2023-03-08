In recent years, Penn State has become one of the nation's top tight-end factories. Mike Gesicki and Pat Freiermuth have already made strong impacts in their brief tenures in the NFL, and Brenton Strange looks to join them after declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial Strange finished his redshirt junior season with 32 rec, 362 yards, and five touchdowns, all career highs. He also has the ideal size and strength to be a solid run-blocking end at the next level. Most analysts tab Strange as a late day two or early day three talent. Even with Strange's departure, the Nittany Lions return plenty of talent at the tight end position and will give Penn State's young quarterback a security blanket. Not to mention, James Franklin and the company have continued to recruit talent to the position room. These young athletes may have to wait a few years to receive meaningful snaps, but the tight end room looks to be strong for years to come.

A scary tandem

Part of why Strange's career numbers aren't all that impressive is because he split time with Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson in Mike Yurcich's offense. The junior duo is set to return this season and could seriously wreak havoc both in the blocking and pass-catching game. Both are terrific athletes and will get more of a chance to shine with Strange's departure. Johnson looks to be the primary weapon at the position after posting 328 yards and four touchdowns last season, including 16.4 yards per reception. After a slow start to last year, battling some injuries, Johnson came on strong starting with the Nittany Lions' White Out win over Minnesota. From the White Out to the Nittany Lions Rose Bowl win over Utah, Johnson recorded 18 receptions for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Warren made the most of his 10 catches last season, scoring three touchdowns and earning 123 yards. Over his 21 career touches, the Virginia native has six touchdowns. Penn State still looks to be run-first in 2023 with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, so the biggest thing to watch is which tight end shows out more as a run blocker. The better blocker will likely take the most snaps this season. Neither player was overly great as a run blocker last season, according to Pro Football Focus, with Johnson recording a run blocking grade of 59.1 and Warren recording a grade of 55.8.

Terrific talent and depth