Next up in our spring position previews is the wide receiver position for Penn State. Entering this spring, the Nittany Lions have an intriguing wide receiver room with a mixture of young and upcoming talent and some experienced talent that hasn't had their breakouts on the field just yet. Following the 2022 season and their Rose Bowl win over Utah, the wide receiver room was surely one of the bigger questions heading into the 2023 season. It was a priority for the Nittany Lions in the transfer portal. The Nittany Lions would calm any of those concerns when they landed a pair of wide receivers in Dante Cephas from Kent State and Malik McClain from Florida State. It is worth noting that while he won't be listed below, Cephas will join the program upon completing his spring semester at Kent State. Once he arrives on campus, he is expected to slide into the starting x-receiver role. During his four seasons with the Flashes, Cephas recorded 145 receptions for 2,139 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Nittany Lions will also see three-star prospect Carmelo Taylor join the room this summer. The Virginia native signed with the NIttany Lions as part of their top-15 2023 recruiting class. Here's how the rest of the Nittany Lions wide receiver room looks this spring.

STARTERS:

SLOT: KeAndre Lambert-Smith Lambert-Smith is coming off a strong end to his 2022 season with 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Nittany Lions regular season finale against Michigan State and their Rose Bowl win over Utah. The Virginia native will now move into the slot role which will be a much better for the junior wide receiver that will allow him to use his speed and athleticism more core consistently.



Battle for the Z Receiver spot

Malik McClain The Florida State wide receiver comes to Happy Valley with a 6-foot-4 frame, weighing just over 200 pounds, and possessing great speed and athleticism. A potential star if he can put it all together, McClain has shown strong hands and a great catch radius that allows him to go up and bring down anything thrown his way.

He could also fit the X receiver role, thanks to his size, speed, and physicality, but we have him battling for the starting Z receiver spot for now.

Harrison Wallace III

Wallace became a mainstay in Penn State's wide receiver rotation this year, playing in 12 of 13 games. He didn't have a major year in the score box but had a solid season with 19 receptions for 273 yards and one touchdown. He has the quickness and speed that fits the z spot well.



MAIN ROTATION

OMARI EVANS - X or Z Receiver Evans saw time as a true freshman in 2023, showing off his speed and ability to be a vertical threat with five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown. He has the potential to play in the slot if needed down the road, but his size and strength also allows him to play both the X and Z receiver spots if necessary. He'll likely be a key rotational piece for the Nittany Lions this season and is a player we could talk about as having breakout potential next fall. LIAM CLIFFORD - SLOT

The younger Clifford brother had flashes in 2022, with eight receptions for 89 yards as a depth receiver. This upcoming season, the 6-foot-1 wide receiver will have a chance to become a mainstay in the Nittany Lions wide receiver rotation. While not you're average slot receiver, Clifford possesses the good size and underestimated seed but also has strong and consistent hands that should make him a reliable pass catcher. KADEN SAUNDERS - SLOT Many expected Saunders to see immediate playing time this past season, but things didn't go to plan. That doesn't mean the future isn't still bright for the former Rivals100 prospect - this will be an important spring for Saunders as he looks to establish himself in the Nittany Lions' main rotation.









DEPTH...