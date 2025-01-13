Penn State star DE Dani Dennis-Sutton to return in 2025

Penn State's string of junior standouts announcing their return for the 2025 season has continued. The latest Nittany Lion to do so is star defensive Dani Dennis-Sutton who enjoyed a national breakout in the College Football Playoffs.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end is coming off a career year for the Nittany Lions that included 42 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He also had one interception, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

"Nittany nation,

I want to start by thanking you all for your unwavering support throughout this incredible season," Dennis-Sutton said in a statement. "Your energy and passion fueled us every step of the way as we came so close to that national championship dream."

After careful consideration, I've decided to return to Happy Valley for my senior season. We were on the brink of greatness, and that taste of what could be has only made me hungrier. The job's not done yet - we've got unfinished business to take care of together.

"I'm coming back more determined than ever to dominate on the field, chase that elusive championship and leave my mark on this legendary program. To my teammates, coaches, and the best fans in college football - let's make this final chapter one for the history books."



The climb continues.

DDS is returning.

We Are"

Dennis-Sutton returning is huge news for the Nittany Lions defensive end room that is already set to lose star defensive end and potential first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, Abdul Carter. As well as Amin Vanover and potentially Smith Vilbert.

The former five-star will lead a room that currently will feature the likes of Texas A&M transfer Enai White and Max Granville while the rest of the rotation will be decided this upcoming spring and next fall.

Dennis-Sutton joins Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, and Zane Durant as junior standouts who have all announced the return for their senior seasons in 2025.