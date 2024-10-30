Penn State starting DE Dani Dennis-Sutton not at Wednesday practice

Penn State starting defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton was not seen at the Nittany Lions' Wednesday practice during the media's viewing window.

Dennis-Sutton's absence from practice comes days after the star defensive end appeared to suffer a groin injury in the Nittany Lions 28-13 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. The injury originally occurred in the first half of the game before the junior attempted to give it a go in the second half before quickly pulling himself out of the game.

Earlier this week, Penn State head coach James Franklin discussed Dennis-Sutton's availability for this weekend's upcoming top five matchup against Ohio State.

"Dani will have the ability to play in this game," Franklin said.

"He's played a ton of football. He's super mature, very intelligent, thoughtful, hard working. Been in the training room the last two days. Every time I go down there, he's down there. So the same thing. We'll go right up to game time to see kind of where we're at with things," Franklin explained. "If he's able to go, he'll go. But if not, we have a ton of confidence in those other guys, as well."

Dennis-Sutton this season has 16 tackles including four tackles for loss and two sacks. He, however, does lead the team in pass pressures with 21 according to Pro Football Focus.

One player that Penn State fans could see on Saturday if Dennis-Sutton is not able to go is freshman defensive end Max Granville. Originally a class of 2025 prospect, Granville reclassified in late July, and enrolled on campus in time for the start of fall camp.

"I think you guys saw we played Max [Granville] as well," Franklin said in reference to Granville playing against Wisconsin. "We'll be prepared to play Max this week."

While the Nittany Lions would like to redshirt Granville this season, they'll burn his redshirt if necessary.

"He's still under the threshold of redshirts, which we've tried to do if we can. If it comes down to winning, we're going to do what we have to do to win the game. Max is onboard with that, as well."