Penn State stays at No. 3 in latest AP Poll

in other news
James Franklin, Penn State look to take next step during bye week
"I still feel like there's a lot of room for improvement for us and I think that's the exciting thing for us."
Tyler Warren, Ryan Barker earn national honors after performances vs. USC
On the heels of their heroic performances in Penn State’s win over USC, a pair of Nittany Lions earned national honors.
FILM ROOM: Breaking down the tape of 2025 DB commit Josh Johnson
Breaking down the film on Penn State Football's newest verbal commit in 2025 DB Josh Johnson.
Villanova squeaks out narrow win over Penn State in secret scrimmage
Villanova squeaks out 75-70 win over Penn State Basketball in secret scrimmage.
WHAT TO KNOW: 2025 DB Josh Johnson commits to Penn State
What to know about Penn State landing Ohio defensive back Josh Johnson.
in other news
James Franklin, Penn State look to take next step during bye week
"I still feel like there's a lot of room for improvement for us and I think that's the exciting thing for us."
Tyler Warren, Ryan Barker earn national honors after performances vs. USC
On the heels of their heroic performances in Penn State’s win over USC, a pair of Nittany Lions earned national honors.
FILM ROOM: Breaking down the tape of 2025 DB commit Josh Johnson
Breaking down the film on Penn State Football's newest verbal commit in 2025 DB Josh Johnson.
The Penn State Nittany Lions are No.3 in the week nine AP Poll, the Nittany Lions were jumped by the Georgia Bulldogs following their win over now former No. 1 Texas on Saturday night.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
The Oregon Ducks are now the new No.1 team in the nation according to the AP voters following a 35-0 win over Purdue on Friday night.
Ohio State, Texas, Miami, Tennessee, LSU, Clemson, and Iowa State round out the top 10.
Other Big Ten teams ranked within the top-25 include No. 13 Indiana and No. 20 Illinois. Michigan fell out of the AP poll following their third loss of the season on Saturday to Illinois. The only Big Ten team to receive votes but not be ranked was the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board
- CB
- CB
- RB
- WR
- WDE
- OLB
- OT
- DT
- OLB
- RB