Penn State stays at No. 3 in latest AP Poll

The Penn State Nittany Lions are No.3 in the week nine AP Poll, the Nittany Lions were jumped by the Georgia Bulldogs following their win over now former No. 1 Texas on Saturday night.

The Oregon Ducks are now the new No.1 team in the nation according to the AP voters following a 35-0 win over Purdue on Friday night.

Ohio State, Texas, Miami, Tennessee, LSU, Clemson, and Iowa State round out the top 10.

Other Big Ten teams ranked within the top-25 include No. 13 Indiana and No. 20 Illinois. Michigan fell out of the AP poll following their third loss of the season on Saturday to Illinois. The only Big Ten team to receive votes but not be ranked was the Nebraska Cornhuskers.



