The Nittany Lions, 9-2 are one of three Big Ten teams to be ranked inside the CFP committee's top 25 joining Ohio State (No. 2) and Michigan (No. 3).

Coming off their 55-0 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions stayed put at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Not receiving a bump in this week's ranking is not the best of news for Penn State and their hopes of making a New Years Six bowl this postseason. At No. 11, the Nittany Lions are sitting just on the border of being a New Years Six team, and by no means is a given to get to one even with a win over Michigan State this upcoming weekend.

The Nittany Lions will need to take care of their own business but will need to hope programs such as USC, which sits at No. 6 in the country take care of business against a surging Notre Dame program.

Penn State is also being hurt quite a bit by both USC and Oregon residing in the top 10 as well as four SEC teams in Georgia (No. 1), LSU (No. 5), Alabama (No. 7), and Tennessee (No. 10). If one of Oregon, Alabama, or Tennessee were to stumble this weekend, the Nittany Lions would benefit greatly.

Most bowl projections entering Tuesday evening, in fact, had the Nittany Lions looking on the outside in on the New Years Six with the Citrus Bowl being the popular projection.

