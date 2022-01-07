 NittanyNation - Penn State still positioned well with Rivals250 DL Cameron Lenhardt
football

Penn State still positioned well with Rivals250 DL Cameron Lenhardt

Ryan Patti • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Nittany Nation and The Knight Report, the Penn State and Rutgers-affiliated Rivals sites

Penn State landed its expected first defensive end in the 2023 cycle last week in Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD) product Neeo Avery, and the staff is continuing to plug away in an effort to add more.

IMG Academy (FL) standout Cameron Lenhardt is a target high on the Nittany Lions’ board and the program has been in a good position to land him for some time.

The Rivals250 prospect explained why the school is one near the top of his list.

“I’ve been up there so many times and I love the staff,” he told Nittany Nation. “I’ve built a relationship with them ever since I earned the offer as a freshman. I’ve spoken with them almost every week.”

{{ article.author_name }}