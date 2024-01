In a lot of ways the transfer portal is still new to the world of college football. At the same time, it has quickly become part of the new norm.

Entering the offseason, Penn State had a handful of needs they would be looking to address via the transfer portal. As is the case with most top 10-15 programs, the Nittany Lions did not need to make mass additions/roster changes via the portal. But in the areas that they did need to address, James Franklin and his coaching staff were able to be successful, bringing in multiple players who should be able to make an immediate impact for the Nittany Lions.