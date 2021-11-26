Penn State suffers close overtime loss to LSU in Emerald Coast Classic

Penn State took off to Florida this weekend for the annual Emerald Coast Classic tournament, and it faced off with LSU in the first semifinal.

After coming in as eight-point underdogs, the Nittany Lions got off to a hot start behind a pair of threes from Myles Dread and Jalen Pickett.

Penn State controlled the pace of the game early on, but LSU continually tried to speed the game up with high-tempo offense and a 1-3-1 press defensively.

The blue and white withstood a short run from the Tigers midway through the first half and found an offensive spark once again to retake the lead. Despite turning the ball over six times in the first 20 minutes, Penn State entered the break with a 29-26 lead while holding LSU to 28% shooting.

The Nittany Lions let the tight lead through the first part of the second half, but LSU capitalized on some offensive struggles from Penn State to grab a lead around the 12-minute mark.

LSU didn’t go away, though, and a 7-0 run pushed the Tigers to a lead. A massive 3-pointer from Penn State’s Jaheam Cornwall knotted it back up, but LSU held on for most of the way.

Sam Sessoms did his best to bring Penn State back, scoring on straight possessions in crunch time to give Penn State a chance.

A late turnover with the shot clock off gave Penn State the last chance to win or tie, and a wild sequence with a wild inbound pass, a wild shot by Dread and a putback with .1 seconds by Seth Lundy tied the game to send it to overtime.

LSU jumped out to an early lead in the extra period, but Penn State once again had a last look at scoring to close it out.