Penn State Summer Enrollees: Weight Updates for the New Arrivals

Also enrolling on campus this weekend were spring transfer portal additions, North Carolina linebacker Amare Campbell and Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena .

This week, the Penn State Nittany Lions welcomed 10 of their 12 remaining 2025 signees, with just running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman and recent 2026 reclassification, defensive end Daniel Jennings being yet to enroll on campus.

On Thursday, the Penn State football program officially updated the weights of its summer enrollees.

Starting with wide receiver Jeff Exinor Jr, the McDonogh School standout is listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, putting him down five pounds from when he signed with the Nittany Lions in December.

New Jersey native and Paramus Catholic star offensive lineman Malachi Goodman continues to be physically college-ready and added 11 pounds this offseason, jumping from 310 to 321 pounds.

Defensive end Cortez Harris checked in this week at 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds. The Riverdale Baptist (MD) prospect is up 17 pounds from December, showing good progress

Powhatan (VA) tight end Matt Henderson arrived in Happy Valley at 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds which is only up one pound from December. The four-star prospect still has plenty of weight to gain before he's ready to see the field.

Cornerback Jahmir Joseph weighed in at 6-foot-0 and 178 pounds after arriving in Happy Valley, down two pounds from his signing day weight of 180 pounds.

Pittsburgh area offensive lineman Brady O'Hara has done a great job of adding weight to his 6-foot-6 frame, adding 37 pounds to his frame after being reported at 250 pounds during signing day.

St. Joseph's Prep linebacker Cameron Smith added six pounds since December, going from 200 to 206 pounds.

Ohio athlete / defensive end Chaz Coleman had a strong offseason so far, adding 15 pounds, going from 220 pounds in December to 235 pounds this week.

Another Ohio athlete, and the newest member of Penn State's secondary, Joshua Johnson, is down three pounds from December, dropping from 185 pounds to 182.

Lastly, former Pittsburgh Central Catholic cornerback Xxavier Thomas added a few pounds to 5-foot-11 frame, seeing his weight increase from 175 pounds to 181 pounds.