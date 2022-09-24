Penn State takes care of Central Michigan on the back of four takeaways
Penn State improved to 4-0 on Saturday afternoon on the back of four turnovers and a strong rushing effort by freshman Kaytron Allen.
University Park, Pa. - Fresh off embarrassing Auburn 41-12, Penn State returned home in what was expected to be nothing more than a tune-up game against Central Michigan.
The Nittany Lions seemed on the way to another rout after its first offensive possession, marching 59 yards in nine plays and capping it with a 5-yard Mitchell Tinsley touchdown. On this first drive, running back Nick Singleton had six carries for 19 yards, as the Nittany Lions made a strong effort to establish the ground game.
The ensuing Chippewa possession ended with a sideline interception by S Zakee Wheatley, his second of the season.
Sean Clifford tossed his second touchdown of the day just three plays later, hitting a wide-open Brenton Strange off of a play-action bootleg.
Central Michigan missed a golden opportunity at a big play on its third possession when receiver Jalen McGaughy dropped a pass downfield that would’ve put the Chippewas inside the 20-yard line. Instead, the visiting team had to punt it away.
Coach Jim McElwain’s offense started cooking at the beginning of the second quarter. The Chippewas converted on two 4th down plays, including on a 2-yard wobbler to receiver Finn Hogan to make it 14-7.
After their lightning-fast start, the Nittany Lions cooled down on both sides of the ball. Central Michigan quarterback Daniel Richardson settled into a rhythm, working mostly underneath to great success. Tight end Joel Wilson’s 14-yard touchdown tied things up at 14-14, quieting the Happy Valley crowd.
After forcing a Chippewa punt inside the five, Penn State faced a short field and got back to the ground game with Kaytron Allen. Allen showed terrific vision and acceleration, making a hard cut inside on a 14-yard touchdown run.
On the next drive, Richardson tossed his second interception of the half with a minute to go. Corner Johnny Dixon looked like a wide receiver, high-pointing the ball and landing a foot inbounds.
On the ensuing possession, Clifford’s accuracy took a dip, missing several would-be first down passes. A missed 56-yard field goal capped the first half with the Nittany Lions in front 21-14.
To start the second half, Penn State received a huge boost courtesy of a muffed punt. The Nittany Lions recovered inside Central Michigan’s 10-yard line and quickly capitalized with a touchdown to Brenton Strange. Jake Pinegar’s extra point was blocked, putting the home team ahead 27-14.
The maroon and gold responded well, pounding the rock with running back Lew Nichols. A 6-yard touchdown was wiped off the board due to an offensive pass interference penalty, and the Chippewas would eventually turn the ball over on downs at the Penn State 5-yard line.
The Nittany Lions worked down the field before punting it back to Central Michigan. Punter Barney Amor continued his hot start to the season; on 18 punts, 13 have landed inside the 20, including three such kicks on Saturday.
After a 3-and-out from the Chippewas, Penn State got moving again with Allen. A 37-yard sprint set up the blue and white in scoring position, and Clifford punched it in on the ground for his fourth total touchdown. A failed 2-point conversion left the Nittany Lions with a 33-14 advantage.
Once again, Central Michigan pushed the ball down the field but had a touchdown erased by a penalty for the second time. Two plays later, Kalen King stripped and recovered the ball from receiver Carlos Carriere, the fourth turnover of the day for the maroon and gold.
Later in the fourth quarter, Penn State worked down the field again, but a missed 38-yard field goal from Pinegar kept the home team from extending its lead.
Manny Diaz’s defense would complete its second-half shutout, cementing a 33-14 home victory for the Nittany Lions.
