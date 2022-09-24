Penn State improved to 4-0 on Saturday afternoon on the back of four turnovers and a strong rushing effort by freshman Kaytron Allen.

University Park, Pa. - Fresh off embarrassing Auburn 41-12, Penn State returned home in what was expected to be nothing more than a tune-up game against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions seemed on the way to another rout after its first offensive possession, marching 59 yards in nine plays and capping it with a 5-yard Mitchell Tinsley touchdown. On this first drive, running back Nick Singleton had six carries for 19 yards, as the Nittany Lions made a strong effort to establish the ground game. The ensuing Chippewa possession ended with a sideline interception by S Zakee Wheatley, his second of the season.



Sean Clifford tossed his second touchdown of the day just three plays later, hitting a wide-open Brenton Strange off of a play-action bootleg. Central Michigan missed a golden opportunity at a big play on its third possession when receiver Jalen McGaughy dropped a pass downfield that would’ve put the Chippewas inside the 20-yard line. Instead, the visiting team had to punt it away. Coach Jim McElwain’s offense started cooking at the beginning of the second quarter. The Chippewas converted on two 4th down plays, including on a 2-yard wobbler to receiver Finn Hogan to make it 14-7.

Heather Weikel (Nittany Nation) (Heather Weikel - Nittany Nation)