“I thought we were cute, to be honest with you, like the first two and a half periods. I just thought we went from a Penn State hockey team, hard-working gritty to a cute hockey team, and we're not real good at cute.” head coach Guy Gadowsky said.

The Nittany Lions played solid, but no where near as well as they did in game one on Friday night where they secured the 3-0 shutout win to start the series.

No. 13 Penn State Hockey suffered a hard fought 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday night against the nation's No. 1 ranked program in Michigan.

The Wolverines came out aggressive after being shutout and they took three penalties in the first period, including a roughing penalty.

“The first 52 minutes we played winning hockey and we won our faceoffs and battles, we played our game.” Michigan interim head coach, Brandon Naurato said.

On the night, Penn State got outshot 11-8 in the first period and that's when Michigan's Mackie Samoskevich scored on his team's first power play of the game. Then, less than four minutes later, T.J. Hughes scored their second of the game.

Michigan continued to dominate through the second period, getting good chances from the middle of the zone and even getting one in off of a shot right in front of the goal.

“We have absolutely zero identity on our power play," Gadowsky said. "We play a really good five-on-five game and we want to do something completely different talking about wanting to be cute."

Penn State was on the power play four times on the night and was unable to capitalize on any of them, including one where it had zero shots on goal in a five on three situation in the third period.

The Nittany Lions went back to playing their style of hockey in the final eight minutes of regulation as they came back, forcing the game into overtime, but it was too late.

“We finally started to bear down we were really going fully into battles here kind of being soft once we just started to fine-tune everything up.” Kevin Wall said. “You get a shift like Lamppa's line had once Paquette scored a goal and I think once pecks scored we were like alright were in this game.”

Paquette and Wall scored less than two minutes apart of one another to bring the game within one.

Then with less than five minutes in regulation, Lamppa extended his four-game point streak with a goal to tie the game at three.

However it was the Wolverines who won the faceoff in overtime, retaining possession until they got a shot off 25 seconds in and it snuck past Nittany Lions goalie Liam Souliere to seal their win.