On Tuesday, Penn State head coach James Franklin reported to the media that Rappleyea is going to be sidelined with a "long term injury".

The former four-star, Rivals250 prospect started in Penn State's week one matchup against West Virginia alongside Tyler Warren but then suffered an injury sometime late last week forcing him to miss the Nittany Lions' week two matchup against Bowling Green.

While not dressed, Rappleyea was seen on crutches on the sidelines, following the game, head coach James Franklin told the media that he wasn't sure on the severity of the injury.

"To be honest with you, this was very, very recent that this happened," he said. "So, I don't have the information to give to you."

Following the Nittany Lions' practice on Tuesday, Franklin provided the latest on Rappleyea, albeit in a short answer when asked. "That's a long term injury," Franklin simply stated before moving onto the next question.

With Rappleyea out for an extended period of time, the Nittany Lions tight end room takes a considerable hit. While the depth at the position is still strong, there was excitement surrounding Rappleyea and the potential season he could've had coming into the season.

With Rappleyea out, the Nittany Lions tight end room will still be headlined by Tyler Warren while Khalil Dinkins, who is coming back from an injury of his own will be the primary backup. True freshman Luke Reynolds has appeared in both of the program's first two games and will have the ability to play in two more before burning his potential redshirt.

As of Tuesday, James Franklin had not provided any update on Reynolds and if he has received the 'green light' from the coaching staff to play in more than four games this fall.

Other depth pieces at the position include redshirt sophomore Jerry Cross and redshirt freshman Joey Schlaffer.