Another Penn State Nittany Lion will be suiting up for the final time in next Monday's Rose Bowl. On Tuesday evening, Penn State tight end Brenton Strange announced that he'll be declaring for the NFL Draft following Penn State's Rose Bowl matchup against Utah.

The 6-foot-3, 246-pound tight end started all 12 games for the Nittany Lions during the regular season, earning All-Big Ten third-team honors from the Big Ten Coaches and honorable mention honors from the media. He was also a preseason Mackey Award watch list member.

The former four-star recruit was a primary playmaker for the Nittany Lions this year recording 32 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns. For his career, he's totaled 756 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"I couldn't be more thankful to have called State College home for the last four years," Strange said in his announcement on Twitter. "Since my arrival in 2019, I have grown tremendously on and off the field. I'm truly blessed to be part of the Penn State community."

"I give all praise to God. I thank him for giving me the opportunity to live out my dreams of playing collegiate football. After conservations with my loved ones and coaches, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft."

"Thank you to my family for supporting me in all endeavors. Without the sacrifice from you all, I would not be in the position today. I appreciate my teammates, coaches, and all of the support staff for making my Penn State experience unforgettable. We made and built bonds that will last a lifetime. I am looking forward to being with the Penn State Football family one last time and competing in the Rose Bowl."

Strange and the No.11 Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the No.8 Utah Utes next Monday at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST in the 2023 Rose Bowl.