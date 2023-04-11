During his time in Happy Valley, Penn State tight end Brenton Strange showed constant improvement as he increased his PFF grade in each season except for 2019 where he only played five snaps. From 2020 on he went from a 59.1 grade to a 70 grade this past season. At 6-foot-4, 250-pounds Strange can do a little bit of everything at the tight-end position. He is one of the more versatile tight ends in the draft and is specifically special with the ball in his hands.

As a blocker, he’s very consistent. From blocking on split zones plays to blocking out wide on screen passes to even lining up in the backfield. Strange can be deployed as a blocking weapon in any formation. Using good leverage and good hand placement, Strange does a great job of blocking on the move and in space. As a receiver, he can line up both in line and in the slot and does his best work when he’s schemed open, but he has some nice flashes on tape where he uses nuanced route running to get open. However, as previously mentioned, he’s special with the ball in his hands and making things happen after the catch. With his solid foot speed and agility Penn State made it a priority to get the ball in space to allow him to make plays. He could carve out these same types of roles in the NFL and with the right team and system and has the potential to develop into a starter. He tested well during the NFL Combine so with his skillset and athleticism, Strange has the potential to be a great Day 3 pick during this month's NFL Draft.

