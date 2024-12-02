Penn State Football TE Jerry Cross set to enter Transfer Portal

Penn State redshirt sophomore tight end Jerry Cross will be entering the transfer portal when it opens next Monday, Cross's agent tells Rivals. Cross enters the transfer portal after three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Cross was a four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He chose the Nittany Lions over Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

Cross appeared in seven games during his three seasons with Penn State including just two this past season as he struggled to find playing time in a deep Penn State tight end room. He did not record any stats in his seven games played.