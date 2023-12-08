However despite entering the draft, he will don the blue and white one last time as he also announced that he will participate in the 2023 Peach Bowl first.

Penn State Football tight end Theo Johnson has taken to social media to announce that he will be entering his name in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end has quite the career with the Nittany Lions, originally choosing to to commit to the program back as a member of the 2020 recruiting class where he was ranked the No. 107 prospect in the entire country.

Johnson would then go on to play in 43 games for Penn State over the next four years, hauling in 75 total receptions for 922 yards and 11 touchdowns for the program. This past year he was also named to both the Mackey Award and Reese's Senior Bowl Watch Lists.

With Johnson now leaving and likely to get drafted by an NFL team this upcoming spring, he would become the fifth former Nittany Lions tight end in the league joining Pat Friermuth, Mike Gesicki, Brenton Strange and Nick Bowers.

