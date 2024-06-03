Amongst the group of Penn State's official visitors this weekend was three-star Florida safety Antonio Branch Jr.



Heading into the weekend, the Nittany Lions were in a strong spot with Branch thanks to the relationship that he has been able to build with Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter over the last several months.



That being said, prior to his arrival on Friday, Branch had never visited Happy Valley, making this weekend's official visit all the more important. Now with Branch back down in Miami and the dust settling from this weekend, the Nittany Lions have only appeared to strengthen their standing with the Florida native as he prepares for the rest of his official visits.

