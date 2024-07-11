The 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days are approaching in less than two weeks and Penn State has announced which Nittany Lions will accompany James Franklin for the annual event in Indianapolis.

Penn State will bring a trio of seniors, tight end Tyler Warren, safety Jaylen Reed and defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas to greet the media inside of Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday, July 24. The three veteran leaders of the program will have an opportunity to speak to the media ahead of the 2024 campaign.

An expanded 18-team Big Ten conference has split the event into three separate days for the very first time, with six programs participating each day. The Nittany Lions will have their moments in front of the microphones on the second of those three days, alongside Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska and league newcomers UCLA and USC.