Penn State to face SMU in first round of College Football Playoffs

The Nittany Lions will enter the College Football Playoffs with an 11-2 record following a 45-37 loss to Oregon on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game. Notably, the Nittany Lions while the No. 6 seed, only fell one spot in the actual rankings from No. 3 to No. 4 following the loss.

Penn State is officially in the College Football Playoffs. The Nittany Lions were named the No. 6 team on Sunday afternoon in the College Football Playoffs by the College Football Playoff Committee.

In the first round of the College Football Playoffs, the Nittany Lions will be hosting the No. 11 SMU Mustangs.

The Mustangs will enter the matchup with an identical 11-2 record and like Penn State, a loser of a conference championship game, falling to Clemson 34-31 in the ACC Championship game. The Mustangs' only other loss this season was an 18-15 loss to BYU in September. Among SMU's notable wins this season is a 34-27 win over No. 22 Louisville and a 48-25 win over No. 18 Pittsburgh.

Penn State and SMU's first-round matchup will be their third-ever matchup but the first since the 1978 season. The Nittany Lions defeated the Mustangs in that matchup 26-21 in State College. They also met in 1948 in the Cotton Bowl, a 13-13 tie.