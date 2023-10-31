The Penn State Nittany Lions will have a huge recruiting next week when they host the Michigan Wolverines and Happy Valley Insider has confirmed that a Rivals250 quarterback will be among the visitors on campus.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Montgomery is one of Penn State's top quarterback targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle alongside Severn (MD) prospect Malik Washington . The brother of Ohio State offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, the younger Montgomery is ranked by Rivals as the 150th-best player in the 2025 recruiting class, the fifth-best player in the state of Ohio, and the 11th-best pro-style quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

2025 signal caller Ryan Montgomery , a four-star prospect out of Findlay (OH) will be in attendance for the Nittany Lions' matchup against Michigan, his father has told Happy Valley Insider.

The four-star prospect is nearing 30 scholarship offers in his recruitment including Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

Throughout his recruitment, he has made several trips to Happy Valley but hasn't visited since last October. So far in his recruitment, he's made most of his visits to Ohio State and Michigan.

That being said, neither school right now is considered to be among the favorites to land the Ohio native. According to Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney, the four "real contenders" currently in his recruitment are South Carolina, Florida, Penn State, and Auburn.

He's fresh off a visit to Auburn, one that went very well.

"It was everything I expected and more," he told our Auburn sister site Auburn Sports. "SEC environment doesn’t get much better than that. In the SEC, there’s no such thing as a gimme game. You’re gonna play the best competition every week in the SEC. I loved the environment, I loved the atmosphere."

Montgomery also told Auburn Sports that he is looking at potentially making a decision sometime this winter. "The ideal time for me would be sometime in the winter, so I’m thinking like February," he told Caleb Jones of Auburn Sports. "So many things can change, so I’m not gonna rush anything but that would be the ideal time. Whenever I feel most comfortable."