Penn State to host Ball State Transfer WR Justin Bowick

Penn State Football will be hosting Ball State transfer wide receiver and Powder Springs, Georgia native Justin Bowick on an official visit next week, Happy Valley Insider has confirmed.
The standout wide receiver recently visited Cincinnati, Kentucky and Louisville and now will head to State College next Wednesday.
Bowick missed the first six games of the 2024 season due to an unknown injury, played in the next four before electing to redshirt the 2024 season. In those games, Bowick totaled 20 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns in just four games this season. In 2023, Bowick was with Eastern Illinois where he had 35 receptions for 499 yards and five touchdowns.
Bowick has two years of eligibility remaining.
