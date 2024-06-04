Penn State men’s basketball will host Binghamton as part of its 2024-25 non-conference schedule per Rocco Miller. Binghamton joins Buffalo as the second New York foe to make a trip to State College this upcoming season.

The Binghamton Bearcats posted a modest 15-15 record last season, finishing the year ranked 284th in KenPom and 274th in the NET rankings out of 362 Division One programs. They played two power five opponents, Northwestern and Pitt, losing to both of them by double digit points.

However, the Bearcats are an improved team from last season. While losing guard Symir Torrence will hurt as he was vital towards the team’s offensive success with 7.2 assists per game, they were able to retain two of their three double digit scorers from last season in Tymu Chenery and Nehemiah Benson. Forward Gavin Walsh had an impressive freshman campaign earning a spot on the American East All-Rookie team. The Bearcats also picked up a transfer portal commitment from Division Three All-American Ben Callahan-Gold.

While Penn State will likely be heavily favored to win, Binghamton possesses enough talent to pull off an upset, just as Bucknell did last year. Stout defense will be the key for the Nittany Lions to survive and go 1-0 on the day.

Date and time information has yet to be released on this matchup.