Published Oct 25, 2024
Penn State to host familiar 2026 wide receiver for Ohio State game
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State already holds a pair of wide receiver commitments in their 2026 recruiting class from Lavar Keys and Jahsier Rogers and is in a good spot for several other talented wide receiver targets in the cycle. One of those targets is set to return to Happy Valley next weekend, he tells Happy Valley Insider.

