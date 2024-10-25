Penn State to host familiar 2026 wide receiver for Ohio State game

in other news
PSU POD: 6-0 Thoughts, Wisconsin Game Preview + Latest on Flip Targets
The PSU 365 Pod gets together to break down the 6-0 start, the upcoming Wisconsin game and talk recruiting.
Penn State vs Wisconsin: Keys to victory for the Nittany Lions
Here are three keys to the game for Penn State if they hope to leave Madison on Saturday with win No. 7.
Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings
Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.
Penn State DB AJ Harris makes Rivals Midseason All-Transfer Team
One of Penn State's transfer portal additions this offseason made the Rivals Midseason All-Transfer team.
Penn State legacy schedules visit to Happy Valley for Ohio State game
A Penn State legacy will be returning to Penn State next month.
in other news
PSU POD: 6-0 Thoughts, Wisconsin Game Preview + Latest on Flip Targets
The PSU 365 Pod gets together to break down the 6-0 start, the upcoming Wisconsin game and talk recruiting.
Penn State vs Wisconsin: Keys to victory for the Nittany Lions
Here are three keys to the game for Penn State if they hope to leave Madison on Saturday with win No. 7.
Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings
Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Penn State already holds a pair of wide receiver commitments in their 2026 recruiting class from Lavar Keys and Jahsier Rogers and is in a good spot for several other talented wide receiver targets in the cycle. One of those targets is set to return to Happy Valley next weekend, he tells Happy Valley Insider.
- CB
- CB
- RB
- WR
- WDE
- OLB
- OT
- DT
- OLB
- RB