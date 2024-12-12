Penn State to host LA Tech DT transfer David Blay

Penn State will be hosting Lousiana Tech transfer and Levittown, Pennsylvania native David Blay on an official visit this weekend, Happy Valley Insider has confirmed.

Blay played in 12 games for Lousiana Tech this past season, starting all 12 games, and was one of the best defenders in Conference USA, recording 46 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. It was a breakout season for the Pennsylvania native after recording 16 tackles in 10 games in 2023.

While at West Chester in 2021 and 2022, Blay recorded 39 tackles including 11 tackles for loss and five sacks in 11 games.

The Nittany Lions are looking to make several additions to their defensive line this offseason including at defensive tackle where they'll have to replace at least the likes of Dvon J-Thomas and Hakeem Beamon. Penn State could also potentially have to replace one or both of Zane Durant and Coziah Izzard. While neither player has announced their intentions for the 2025 season, the Nittany Lions coaching staff likely knows what each player plans to do at this juncture.