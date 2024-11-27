Penn State to host North Carolina QB commit Bryce Baker this weekend

Baker while still committed to the Tar Heels will be visiting Happy Valley on the heels of the firing of Mack Brown at North Carolina on Tuesday.

The Penn State Nittany Lions will be hosting Rivals top-100 quarterback prospect and North Carolina commitment Bryce Baker this weekend when they host the Maryland Terrapins.

"Bryce remains 100% committed to UNC and hopes his future college football days will be spent in Chapel Hill," Baker's father Mike said to Rivals.com on Tuesday night. "He has a great relationship with Coach Chip Lindsey who he hopes will be on the coaching staff of the new incoming head coach and who has been an incredible mentor, regardless of the uncertainty surrounding his status following Coach Brown’s departure."

"That said, Bryce may explore visits to other universities to ensure he has options, just in case the new coaching staff does not have him in their plans," Baker's father Mike added.

Penn State currently holds one quarterback commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle from three-star Florida talent Bekkem Kritza but has been keeping tabs on multiple quarterbacks over the past few weeks including Baker. Other names that the Nittany Lions have checked in on include Virginia quarterback commit Bjorn Jurgensen and Duke quarterback commit Dan Mahon.

Over his junior and senior seasons, Baker has completed 408-of-571 passing attempts, a 71.5% completion percentage for 6,181 yards, and 75 touchdowns to just seven interceptions in 24 games played. He also has an additional 576 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 96 carries.