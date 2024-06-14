Penn State Basketball is set to host the University of Pennsylvania on December 29th, 2024, as part of its 2024-25 non-conference schedule as reported by Jon Rothstein.

Last season, Penn finished 7th in the Ivy League with a 3-11 conference record and an 11-18 overall record. The Quakers went 1-3 against power six opponents, picking up a 76-72 win over number 21 Villanova and dropping games to Kentucky, Houston, and Auburn. Following the rough season, leading scorers Clark Slajchert and Tyler Perkins left in the transfer portal.

Drake transfer Ethan Roberts is expected to lead the way for Penn this upcoming season. The former four-star recruit won Patriot League Rookie of the Year with Army in 2022-23, averaging 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game on 47.6% shooting. He missed the entirety of last season for the Bulldogs due to an undisclosed injury. Shutting down Roberts will be key for the Nittany Lions to pull out a win.

Penn State holds a 4-2 all-time record against the in-state foe. The two schools’ most recent matchup came in 2017 when Penn routed the Nittany Lions 99-40 in the Palestra.