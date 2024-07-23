Penn State to host top-40 in-state prospect this weekend
A major addition to this weekend's Lasch Bash visitors list has taken place.
On Tuesday, Happy Valley Insider has confirmed that Penn State will be hosting high four-star prospect and borderline five-star prospect, OL Kevin Brown this weekend.
A standout at Harrisburg High School, Brown is one of the top overall targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle for Penn State. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Brown is rated by Rivals currently as a four-star prospect and the No. 35 player in the country overall. He's also ranked as the top player in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 7 offensive tackle in the country.
Brown has amassed nearly two dozen offers in his recruitment thus far including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Missouri, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Early in his recruitment, Brown has bee a frequent visitor to Happy Valley with this weekend's upcoming visit being his ninth and fourth this year.
Notably, the Nittany Lions already hold a commitment from Brown's current teammate at Harrisburg, four-star running back Messiah Mickens.
Out of the top-20 prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle in Pennsylvania, four are members of the Harrisburg Cougars program. Joining Brown and Mickens is RB D'Antae Sheffey, a Syracuse commitment and former standout at State College High and ATH Elias Coke.
