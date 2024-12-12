Published Dec 12, 2024
Penn State to host Utah State OL transfer
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Another transfer portal visitor has been added to Penn State's visitors list for this weekend. Utah State transfer offensive lineman Teague Anderson will be making the trip to Happy Valley, Happy Valley Insider has confirmed.

A native of Lehi, Utah, Anderson signed with Utah State as part of their 2022 recruiting class and has started 17 of 23 games over the past two seasons at right tackle while also making one start at center. Throughout those 23 games, Anderson recorded 795 total pass-blocking snaps, Anderson has allowed just 24 pass pressures and five sacks.


