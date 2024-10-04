Penn State to play Lafayette in exhibition at Lebanon Valley College
The Penn State Nittany Lions men's basketball program will take on the Lafayette Leopards on October 25 in an exhibition game at Lebanon Valley College.
The exhibition game will mark a return to Lebanon Valley College where Nittany Lions' head coach Mike Rhoades put together a legendary career including leading the program to a Division III championship, being named the Division III Player of the Year in 1995 and ultimately having his number retired.
Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale on Monday, October 14 and will be $20. Proceeds from the game will gotwards the Hope Within Ministries and National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The exhibition game is currently Penn State's only exhibition game prior to the beginning of the 2024-25 season. The Nittany Lions will start their regular season schedule on November 4 against Binghamton.
