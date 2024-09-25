The Penn Sate Nittany Lions men's and women's basketball programs are once again returning to Rec Hall during the 2024-25 season, the athletic department announced on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions' women's basketball program will take on Maryland on January 29 at Rec Hall before the men's baketball program welecomes Ohio State just one day later.

Both programs played in Rec Hall during the 2023-24 seeason, the women fell to Ohio State 82-69 in their first return to the venue since 1997 while the men were able to upset No. 12 Illinois 90-89. Since 1996, the Nittany Lions men's basketball team has played four games at Rec Hall and own a 3-1 record in those four contests.

The Nittany Lions are set to begin their 2024-25 season on November 4 at the Bryce Jordan Center against Binghamton. Big Ten play will start for the Nittany Lions on December 5 when they host the Purdue Boilermakers at the Bryce Jordan Center.