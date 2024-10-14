Penn State to take on Wisconsin in primetime on October 26

The Nittany Lions and Badgers will face off in primetime at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will be televised nationally on NBC as the network's weekly Big Ten Saturday Night game of the week.

While Penn State football enjoys a bye week for the second time this season in Week 8, following a thrilling Week 7 win over USC, the Nittany Lions and their Week 9 opponent, the Wisconsin Badgers, have learned their kickoff time.

The Nittany Lions will likely enter the game as the No. 3 team in the country after defeating USC this past weekend, improving to 6-0 on the season. In the latest polls ahead of Week 8 of the college football season, the Nittany Lions are ranked behind only No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Oregon.

Wisconsin was written off by some after back-to-back losses to Alabama and USC but has won their last two games in impressive fashion, defeating Purdue 52-6 and Rutgers 42-7 over the last two weeks. This weekend, the Badgers, now 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in conference play, will take on the 3-3 Northwestern Wildcats.

The October 26 matchup at Camp Randall will be the 21st meeting between Penn State and Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions are 11-9 all-time and have won each of their last five games against the Badgers, including 3-0 under head coach James Franklin.