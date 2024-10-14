Advertisement

PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State Football's 33-30 OT win versus USC

The Happy Valley Insider crew offers our instant recap to Penn State Football's 33-30 overtime win versus USC.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
L.A. Thriller: Penn State erases 14-point deficit to beat USC 33-30 in OT

Saturday afternoon's game in Los Angeles is one that Penn State fans are not going to forget.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State Football Postgame Show -- USC Edition

Join the Happy Valley Insider staff as they talk LIVE following Penn State Football's game against USC on Saturday.

 • Richie O'Leary
As It Happened - FINAL: No. 4 Penn State 33- USC 30

Follow along as No. 4 Penn State takes on the USC Trojans at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
GAME THREAD: Penn State Football versus USC Trojans

Follow along with fellow Penn State Football fans chat in our USC game thread here.

 • Richie O'Leary

Published Oct 14, 2024
Penn State to take on Wisconsin in primetime on October 26
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

While Penn State football enjoys a bye week for the second time this season in Week 8, following a thrilling Week 7 win over USC, the Nittany Lions and their Week 9 opponent, the Wisconsin Badgers, have learned their kickoff time.

The Nittany Lions and Badgers will face off in primetime at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will be televised nationally on NBC as the network's weekly Big Ten Saturday Night game of the week.

The Nittany Lions will likely enter the game as the No. 3 team in the country after defeating USC this past weekend, improving to 6-0 on the season. In the latest polls ahead of Week 8 of the college football season, the Nittany Lions are ranked behind only No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Oregon.

Wisconsin was written off by some after back-to-back losses to Alabama and USC but has won their last two games in impressive fashion, defeating Purdue 52-6 and Rutgers 42-7 over the last two weeks. This weekend, the Badgers, now 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in conference play, will take on the 3-3 Northwestern Wildcats.

The October 26 matchup at Camp Randall will be the 21st meeting between Penn State and Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions are 11-9 all-time and have won each of their last five games against the Badgers, including 3-0 under head coach James Franklin.

