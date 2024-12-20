Penn State to wear Generations of Greatness uniforms versus SMU

It's almost time for the first round matchup of the College Football Playoff between Penn State and SMU on Saturday afternoon and the Nittany Lions are preparing to wear their alternate uniform combination for this game.
Typically Penn State rocks a very traditional type of uniform, with a white helmet featuring a blue stripe, and either or blue or white jersey, white pants and black shoes. However over the past few years, one game a season they will don what they call the "Generations Of Greatness" uniforms, which pays tribute to several different eras from the history of Penn State Football.
This Saturday they will don those uniforms once again.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
As mentioned above, the uniforms features several unique additions to the classic look to honor each generation of Nittany Lions.
-- Gray Facemask: 1959-86 Team
-- Number on Helmet: 1959-61 / 1967-74 teams had numbers on helmets
-- Lion Shrine Image on Collar: Shrine was a gift from 1940
-- White Stripe on Sleeves: 1957-66 / 1982-89 / 1992-2011 teams
-- Block Numbers: Mid 1950s-1966 Team
-- Blue Stripe on Pants: 1952-68 Team
-- Stripe Socks: 1970-72 Team
-- White Cleats: 1979 Sugar Bowl Team
Stay tuned for more on Penn State Football as the Nittany Lions are set to take on SMU tomorrow with kickoff set for 12:00pm ET and the game can be televised on TNT or streamed via HBO Max.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board