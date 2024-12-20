Penn State to wear Generations of Greatness uniforms versus SMU

It's almost time for the first round matchup of the College Football Playoff between Penn State and SMU on Saturday afternoon and the Nittany Lions are preparing to wear their alternate uniform combination for this game.

Typically Penn State rocks a very traditional type of uniform, with a white helmet featuring a blue stripe, and either or blue or white jersey, white pants and black shoes. However over the past few years, one game a season they will don what they call the "Generations Of Greatness" uniforms, which pays tribute to several different eras from the history of Penn State Football.

This Saturday they will don those uniforms once again.