Penn State's visitor's list for this upcoming weekend has a major new addition.

That new visitor is 2025 running back and top-25 overall prospect Alvin Henderson, who confirmed his visit to Happy Valley Insider. The No.2 running back in the country and the No. 24 player overall. Henderson, who is coming off a visit to Georgia is out of Elba in Southern Alabama. "The relationships I've built since the coaches since they offered me," Henderson told Happy Valley Insider in what made him want to visit Penn State. "And Penn State seems to produce backs year in and year out," he added, referring to recent Nittany Lions tailbacks such as Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, Journey Brown, and now the running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Henderson has reported over 70 scholarship offers in his recruitment and cut his list down to 10 schools in August - which included the Nittany Lions, alongside Georgia, Florida State, Arkansas, Auburn, Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, USC, and Miami. Penn State already holds a pair of running back commitments in their 2025 recruiting class from Texas tailback Kiandrea Barker and Aliquippa (PA) standout Tiqwai Hayes but has continued to show interest in additional tailbacks in the cycle including Henderson.

