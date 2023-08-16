As we continue to count down Penn State's top 25 preseason players here at Happy Valley Insider, next up is one of the most underrated and underappreciated players on the roster. Checking in at no. 17 is cornerback Daequan Hardy .

Hardy was a late addition to Penn State's 2019 recruiting class. The Penn Hills product was offered on the eve of February signing day in 2019 and he jumped on the offer, choosing the Nittany Lions over multiple MAC schools.

Since arriving in Happy Valley, Hardy's playing time and role on the defense has steadily increased. He appeared in all nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2020, all 13 with one start as a redshirt sophomore in 2021, and as a redshirt junior last season he again appeared in all 13 games.

During the past two seasons, Hardy has solidified himself as the team's nickel corner. One of the unquestioned leaders of the defense, Hardy has 38 career tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and 10 pass breakups. He also has 3 career interceptions including a pick-6.

At times last season Hardy struggled some in coverage and this led to him garnering a lot of unwarranted flack from fans. Overall, his play was still fine as he was once again a key cog on the defense.

This fall, Hardy will once again be the team's nickel back. He may also factor in as the fourth field corner behind Kalen King, Johnny Dixon, and Cam Miller. He could also factor into the return game this fall.